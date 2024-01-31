Zimbabwe threatens arrest to Starlink users

Zimbabwe’s Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has issued a warning to users of Starlink broadband equipment that they risk being arrested for the illegal import and usage of the kit. Zimbabwe has not licensed Starlink.

The threat extends to companies and individuals who are importing or advertising the equipment.

The regulator says it will conduct nationwide raids to confront all those who may have installed the internet network. Two alleged violators have been arrested in Victoria Falls and Bulawayo.

Potraz is insisting that Starlink must wait for its permission and follow proper processes before starting operations.

The Zimbabwe position is similar to that of South Africa.