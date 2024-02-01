Report: European video distributors bet on Total TV
February 1, 2024
Two-thirds of European video distributors expect to generate a key part of their Total TV (linear and digital) ad revenue from linear investments, according to a study from Telecommunications, Media, and Technology strategy firm Altman Solon.
Altman Solon analysed the Total TV advertising ecosystem in several of Europe’s largest markets, including the UK, Germany and France. Through surveys and interviews with senior leadership at more than 60 traditional broadcasters, pay-TV, streaming platforms, ad agencies, and marketers, the report reveals investment trends and emerging revenue-generating opportunities for ad products, ad tech, and new inventory sources.
“New ad products across Total TV – specifically around attribution, shoppable TV, and dynamic creative – are empowering European video distributors to deliver more integrated and data-driven ad buyer offerings,” said Altman Solon Director Daniel Weinbaum. “However, the study also shows how more education and consensus with brands are needed to boost adoption of these products, particularly for linear addressable and digital, which are key growth areas for video ad spend.”
Other key findings of the study include:
- FAST track to offset audience migration – 80 per cent of European distributors plan to invest in free ad-supported streaming, accelerating a trend to capture audiences shifting to digital.
- Cross-platform a good fit – 69 per cent of European distributors consider cross-platform measurement tools to be a high-priority, planned product investment to enhance the capture and use of impressions-based data shared across multiple platforms.
- Keep it in-house – 57 per cent of enterprise marketers invest in tools to fully own creative asset development, with 47 per cent of mid-market marketers and 45 per cent of SMB marketers following suit.
- Data is elusive – 49 per cent of respondents strive to get data that accurately combines ratings and ad impressions.