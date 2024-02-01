Report: European video distributors bet on Total TV

Two-thirds of European video distributors expect to generate a key part of their Total TV (linear and digital) ad revenue from linear investments, according to a study from Telecommunications, Media, and Technology strategy firm Altman Solon.

Altman Solon analysed the Total TV advertising ecosystem in several of Europe’s largest markets, including the UK, Germany and France. Through surveys and interviews with senior leadership at more than 60 traditional broadcasters, pay-TV, streaming platforms, ad agencies, and marketers, the report reveals investment trends and emerging revenue-generating opportunities for ad products, ad tech, and new inventory sources.

“New ad products across Total TV – specifically around attribution, shoppable TV, and dynamic creative – are empowering European video distributors to deliver more integrated and data-driven ad buyer offerings,” said Altman Solon Director Daniel Weinbaum. “However, the study also shows how more education and consensus with brands are needed to boost adoption of these products, particularly for linear addressable and digital, which are key growth areas for video ad spend.”

Other key findings of the study include: