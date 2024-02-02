BBC Kids on Shahid

BBC Studios has announced an agreement with MBC GROUP to launch BBC Kids content on Shahid, the Arabic streaming platform, from February 8th.

The collaboration will bring BBC Studios’ children’s content to a wider audience in the Middle East, providing families and children aged 0-12 with digital access to a diverse range of inspiring, entertaining and educational shows. This launch makes the Middle East the sixth market to introduce the BBC Kids brand following previous launches in Australia (April 2021), US (January 2022), Taiwan (July 2022), South Africa (September 2022) and most recently in India, where it has been available to audiences on Prime Video Channels since July 2023.

BBC Kids will offer 200 hours of programming, fully dubbed into the Arabic language. Titles available on the SVOD service will include JoJo and Gran Gran, and several titles from children’s favourite Andy’s Adventures collection. Older viewers will enjoy tracking down the most deadly animals on the planet in Deadly 60 and following best young bakers competing in Junior Bake Off.

In addition to the launch of BBC Kids, Hey Duggee (Seasons 1-3) will make its free-to-air debut across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and North Africa through children’s channel MBC3.

“We are excited to bring BBC Kids to Shahid allowing our critically acclaimed content to connect with a broader audience and enhance the entertainment experience for kids and families in the Middle East. The inclusion of Hey Duggee on MBC3 channel strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional content that teaches valuable lessons in a fun and accessible way, and is accessible both in digital and linear,” said Andrea Raman, Director, Business Development for Nordics, MENA, Turkey at BBC Studios

Tareq Al-Ibrahim, Director of Content at Shahid, added: “Shahid’s exciting kids’ library stands out thanks to the richness of its educational and entertaining content, while also ensuring a trusted and safe viewing experience for families across the Arab world. Today, with the launch of BBC Kids, we are bringing more globally renowned and award-winning content to the Middle East and North Africa through Shahid and MBC GROUP’s channels. We’re excited to add a plethora of titles online, bringing over 200 hours of new kids’ content to Shahid. We’re always looking to add the best value and experiences for our important young viewers.”