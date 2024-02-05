SES gets expedited hearing on Intelsat claim

Intelsat’s Bankruptcy Court has agreed to hold a hearing into the SES claim for a larger share of the FCC’s C-band compensation payment. Judge Phillips will hold the hearing at his Richmond, Virginia court on April 24th.

In essence, SES is asking for the hearing to resolve the dilemma of having ‘won’ an appeal against Judge Phillips’ earlier verdict to deny SES a greater share of the C-band payments.

The hearing will almost certainly be a precursor to another judicial hearing, possibly one day later, before Judge Mark Colombell in Virginia who has agreed to mediate the dispute.

Intelsat’s Bankruptcy Court issued its verdict in Intelsat’s favour in September 2022. This led to an appeal by SES to the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on October 14th 2022. This then opened up further arguments from both parties last year with Intelsat filing its – currently final – document into the Court on January 12th 2024.