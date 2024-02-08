Netflix greenlights Boston Red Sox content

Netflix has announced two new projects with Major League Baseball (MLB) featuring one of the league’s most storied franchises, the Boston Red Sox.

For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season. This docuseries will feature one of sports’ most historic teams, the Boston Red Sox, and provide viewers a window into what it takes to compete across a season’s ups and downs in one of the most rabid sports environments. Netflix will have access to players, coaches and executives throughout the 2024 season and the docuseries will debut in 2025.

A second project– coming to Netflix later this year– is an untitled documentary looking back at the historic 2004 Red Sox season, which culminated with one of the greatest comebacks in sports history and the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years. It will feature new, exclusive interviews with key players and figures from the team that broke one of baseball’s longest curses where the franchise has now won more World Series (four) in the last 20 years than any Club in MLB.

“Our fans love that our sports series focus on the drama of sport and nothing was more dramatic than the 2004 Red Sox season, especially having witnessed their comeback from the bleachers during Game 7 against the Yankees,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “We’re thrilled to partner with this iconic franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the greatest sports comeback ever, while also looking forward to the team’s future with inside access to their 2024 campaign.”

“Baseball is driven by the incredible stories of our athletes,” said Noah Garden, Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media, Major League Baseball. “Teaming up with Netflix for these two exciting projects is a tremendous opportunity to not only bring our avid fans closer to the game they love, but also introduce new audiences to the undeniable emotion that baseball evokes.”

“The partnership between MLB, Netflix and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball,” added Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “The reach of Netflix is profound and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking endeavor that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today’s Red Sox players.”