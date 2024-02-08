Sky streamlines Content, Studios businesses

Sky has announced that all of its non-sports content teams in the UK & Ireland, will come together under one leadership structure, led by Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

Currently, Chief Executive of Sky Studios, home to Sky Original Comedy and Drama across Europe, Frot-Coutaz will expand her role to lead all parts of Sky’s content business in the UK&I, excluding sport, with Sky’s UK&I Content business reporting to her as well as Sky News Group across Europe. Frot-Coutaz will take on the new title, CEO Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer.

MD of Content for Sky UK & Ireland, Zai Bennett, remains responsible for Sky’s output and performance in the UK&I, leading Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema and Sky Kids, along with commissioning for factual, entertainment, arts, kids and film as well as acquisitions across Sky Group. As part of the change, Bennett will report directly to Frot-Coutaz.

Frot-Coutaz commented: “By bringing Sky’s content teams together into a single structure, we can maximise the benefits of our content business, whilst continuing to invest in original programming across all genres. Across Sky Studios and UK&I Content, our teams deliver unmissable Sky Originals to viewers in the UK&I, across Sky Group and around the world. I am excited to work even more closely with Zai and the wider teams as we further our investment in British and Irish content.”

Bennett added: “Our exceptional commissioners, production and strategy teams across UK&I Content and Sky Studios already work incredibly closely together, so this is the next logical step. I am looking forward to collaborating further with Cécile and excited that 2024 is set to be a stellar year on screen for Sky customers across our Entertainment, Cinema and Kids services.”