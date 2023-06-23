The Members of the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT) have elected Cécile Frot-Coutaz as President of the ACT. Frot-Coutaz is the Chief Executive Officer of Sky Studios, Sky’s scripted original programming arm across Europe, with responsibility for Sky’s News portfolio.

Frot-Coutaz and replaces Guillaume de Posch, who has served ACT President for the past seven years. During the Assembly, AV industry representatives discussed current & upcoming EU regulation impacting the sector, notably the European Media Freedom Act, AI, AVMSD, EU competition policy and DSA/DMA implementation, Network Fees and Piracy.

Frot-Coutaz commented: “It’s an honour to be elected as the new President of the ACT. Now more than ever, Europe should stand behind its broadcasting sector to support the industry’s continued growth and success. Commercial broadcasters and VoD service providers play a critical role in driving forward Europe’s TV industry as a creative, cultural and economic powerhouse and I look forward to representing the views of all our members over the coming years. I also want to thank my predecessor Guillaume for having been so committed to our sector and his leadership of the ACT.”

De Posch, departing ACT President, added: “It has been an immense pleasure and honour to fulfil the role of ACT President. I’m delighted that the General Assembly has elected Cécile as my successor. Cécile is a recognised leader in our industry and has a remarkable understanding of the specificities of our business and those active in the wider media ecosystem. The ACT is in very good hands and will continue to deliver the strong governance, leadership and public policy presence our sector needs.”

Frot-Coutaz becomes ACT President with immediate effect.