SES unveils Astra 1P

A VIP group visited Thales Alenia Space’s satellite manufacturing facility near Cannes, in the south of France, to view SES Astra 1P, its latest satellite and which will be placed at the operator’s prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East.

The satellite will continue existing transmissions over Europe as well as key markets Germany, France and Spain.

The satellite – also known as SES 24 – is based on Thales powerful full electrical SpaceBusNEO platform.

The craft was ordered in November 2021 (along with Asra 1Q) and intended to replace three satellites and planned for about fifteen years of use.

Launch will be on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket around September.