BBC launches Bluey Book Reads on YouTube

BBC Studios Social together with BBC Studios Kids & Family and Ludo Studio has announced that Bluey Book Reads in now available to watch on the official Bluey YouTube channel bringing to life a collection of Bluey storybooks read by celebrities.

Bluey Book Reads is BBC Studios Social’s first piece of standalone content for Bluey. The new digital original 10 x 5 series launches with Mini Bluey read by Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii.

Jasmine Dawson, SVP of Digital at BBC Studios, commented: “It is a true privilege to work with the joyous brand that is Bluey. She has captured hearts of all ages across the globe and in extending her story we have put that audience at the heart of everything. I am extremely proud of this original commission and it is a true ‘for real life’ moment.”

All the Bluey stories featured in the Bluey Book Reads series are published by BBC Studios’ licensee Penguin Random House. Bluey books are published by Ladybird in the UK, Penguin Young Readers in the US and Puffin Books in Australia, all of which are imprints of Penguin Random House.

Bluey Book Reads’ release schedule:

February 12th – Kylie and Dannii Minogue read Mini Bluey

February 26th – Bindi Irwin reads The Creek

March 11th – Tom Daley reads Barky Boats

March 22nd – Romesh Ranganathan reads Easter

April 5th – Suranne Jones reads Grannies

April 19th – Jenna Fischer reads Charades

May 3rd – Eva Mendes reads Mum School

May 17th – Jordan Fisher reads Swim School

June 1th – Camille Cottin reads The Beach

June 14th – Rob Delaney reads Daddy Putdown