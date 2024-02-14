BBC names Achilleos as Exec News Editor, Streaming

Chris Achilleos has been appointed Executive News Editor, Streaming. This new role will play a key part in the BBC’s digital transformation plans as it grows streaming on BBC iPlayer, BBC News live pages and on the BBC website.

Achilleos will lead three teams focused on single-story live streams; curation and amplification of some of the most important moments in broadcast; and the development of new streaming-first formats.

With audiences increasingly live-streaming news, the BBC says this appointment reflects its commitment to enhancing its news offer on iPlayer and to making news content easier to discover, navigate and use.

Achilleos joins the BBC from ITV News, where he has been Head of ITVX, leading the broadcaster’s news service on their streaming platform. Before that, he was deputy head of digital at ITV, focusing on launching digital products aimed at reaching new audiences. Achilleos was involved in the launch of The Rundown, ITV’s social media news service for young people, and led the expansion of ITV News’ social team, and was previously digital output editor. He began his career as a producer at Sky News, working in a range of roles including editing its breakfast programme.

Achilleos commented: “I’m thrilled to be joining the BBC to lead its expansion of streaming news. BBC News has ambitious plans to grow its streaming output, and I’m really looking forward to working with talented teams across the organisation to grow the offer for audiences on iPlayer, the BBC News website and app.”

Naja Nielsen, Digital Director at BBC News, added: “Chris is an excellent leader in news streaming as evidenced by his work at ITVX and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at this pivotal moment. As well as extensive editorial and digital experience, Chris brings drive and imagination to this role that will be crucial as we grow our streaming offer. We want our digital platforms to be the stand-out streaming service globally for news and journalism so we are excited to see the positive impact his strong vision and editorial judgement will have as we work to realise our ambitious plans.”

Achilleos will begin his new role on April 9th.