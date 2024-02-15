Germany: Joyn on MagentaTV

ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service Joyn content is now available to customers of Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV in Germany.

Meanwhile, MagentaTV has received a general overhaul resulting in a new look. For new MagentaTV customers, these changes come into effect immediately. For existing customers, the refresh will take place on February 20th. All Joyn content can then also be found using the MagentaTV search function.

Katharina Frömsdorf, CEO of Joyn, commented: “With the launch of the Joyn app at Deutsche Telekom, MagentaTV customers can now watch our free content more easily than ever before, just in time for the start of Germany’s Next Topmodel. Through this partnership, we are opening up additional reach for Joyn’s free streaming offer – with corresponding advertising sales potential. We are thus creating an even more attractive offer for MagentaTV customers.”