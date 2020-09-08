DAZN on Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV

DAZN, the global sport streaming service, has launched on Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV platform in Germany. The partnership offers Deutsche Telekom customers a frictionless way to access DAZN’s live and on-demand sport offering, including the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, among others.

DAZN’s app is now available on MagentaTV’s TV stick and set-top boxes generation 401, 601 and 201. The launch comes as DAZN renews its focus on its existing core markets and prepares for the next phase of growth with a greater emphasis on smart partnership integrations, seamless customer experiences and optimised subscriber relationships.



Ben King, Chief Subscription Officer at DAZN, said: “Magenta TV is the preferred TV viewing platform for millions of households across Germany. Today’s launch ensures these customers can now access the best domestic and international sport in their own living room, directly through their primary remote control. This collaboration with Deutsche Telekom is an important step in our vision for making DAZN the most accessible and friction-free premium sports experience in the world. We will continue to innovate together to enhance the live sport streaming experience even further, as DAZN becomes the natural home of live football in Germany.”

In total, MagentaTV subscribers will have access to over 8,000 live sport events on DAZN including NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB. Through DAZN’s distribution deal with Discovery customers can also access Eurosport 1HD and Eurosport 2 HD, including Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, World Championship snooker and top motorsports including World Superbikes, Formula E and 24 Hours of Le Mans.