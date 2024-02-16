Eredivisie on TrillerTV UK

TrillerTV has announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights to the Dutch football league Eredivisie in the UK and Ireland for the next two years. There will be 52 matches streamed live as part of the TrillerTV+ subscription throughout the 2023/24 season.

The broadcast deal, facilitated by IMG, will also expand to include France and Australia for the 2024/25 season, streaming 136 live matches.

The Eredivisie features club giants such as Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, and Feyenoord, and star players including Jordan Henderson, Brian Brobbey, Santiago Giménez and Luuk de Jong. TrillerTV’s coverage begins on February 16th, featuring English commentary and a comprehensive highlight show.

“We are delighted to offer live Eredivisie matches exclusively to our TrillerTV+ subscribers,” commented Adam Bigwood, Vice President of Subscriptions at TrillerTV. “This strategic acquisition further underscores our commitment to delivering diverse and premium sports content to our global audience.”

Eredivisie joins recent TrillerTV+ football additions – Liga Portugal Betclic, AFC Champions League, and the AFC Asian Cup. TrillerTV’s expansion into football builds on its history presenting a variety of combat sports, including boxing, MMA and wrestling, a reputation as the most reliable PPV platform in the business, and the best value in sports and entertainment subscription services.