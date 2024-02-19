WBD acquires slate of unscripted content

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has acquired eight unscripted series for its linear networks in European markets, including two UK originals from Prime Video, Amazon Originals, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, Seasons One and Two. Both series will air on Polish networks TTV and Metro, with The Grand Tour also set to air on TVN Turbo. In Italy, The Grand Tour will premiere on MotorTrend and Clarkson’s Farm will be shown on DMAX.

In total, the eight series acquired will contribute an additional 180 hours of screen time, offering a selection of popular unscripted content. Other titles include the The Repair Shop Australia and Teen First Dates, both produced by Warner Bros International Television Production production companies. The Repair Shop Australia will air on FTA and pay-TV networks in UK, Norway, Italy and Central Europe. Meanwhile, Teen First Dates will play on FTA and pay-TV networks in Norway and Italy.

Myriam Lopez-Otazu, ‪Group VP Content, WBD EMEA, said: “We are pleased to announce the addition of eight exciting shows to our linear networks across Europe. These shows have all the attributes to capture the hearts of the public, and we are delighted to be able to include them as part of our offering across different brands and markets. We are continually looking at licensing the best content for our networks and the diverse and entertaining unscripted line-up reflects our commitment to providing variety and quality content that resonates with our viewers”

The other acquired titles are:

Jungle Dads, in which explorer Ed Stafford is on a mission to rescue modern dads from the comfort of routine, has been selected for linear networks in Italy, Spain, France, Nordics, Germany, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. The title comes from WBITVP’s Twenty Twenty.

Outback Crystal Hunters, following crystal hunters in extreme conditions to the far reaches of the outback to unearth unique gems and find the next $1 million pocket has been chosen for linear networks in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Benelux, Nordics and Central Eastern Europe. The series is produced by Prospero Productions.

My Strange Addiction: Still Addicted, looking at the lives of individuals struggling with strange and unusual behaviours, will air on WBD’s networks in Benelux, Nordics, Germany, Italy, Iberia Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and South Africa. This series is produced by Exit Four TV and acquired from Rive Gauche.

Lastly, Gem Hunters Down Under which follows a team of eclectic gem hunters in their adventurous quest for elusive treasures, produced by Wildbear Entertainment has already aired Season one and two in the UK and Benelux with Season three launching later in the year. All series will be launching in Spain and Italy later this year on FTA and pay-TV networks.