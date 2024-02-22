France24 launches on Freeview UK

France24, international news channel, has launched on Freeview UK channel 266. This expansion allows Freeview users across the UK to access France 24’s coverage of global news, culture, and current affairs in French, English, Spanish and Arabic languages.

With this launch, France 24 aims to further strengthen its presence in the UK market and provide Freeview audiences with a broader spectrum of global news content.

“We are excited to bring France 24 to Freeview users in the UK, offering a valuable addition to the UK news landscape,” said Tanya Kronfli, managing director of Global Distribution Services and France24 distribution partner, “This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and diverse news coverage to the UK audiences using cutting-edge technology”.

“We are delighted that France 24 has joined the Freeview line-up. To have all 4 language feeds available on a single channel, on such a widely available platform, is great news and we are confident that UK viewers will appreciate our offer, whether in English, French, Spanish or Arabic,” added Serge Schick Director of International Development and Commercial Resources.

The launch of France24 on Freeview utilises the FAST SSAI & CDN, compatible with modern HbbTV-based TVs as well as older Freeview devices. This ensures maximum accessibility across the Freeview network.