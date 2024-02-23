BBC UKTV reaches record numbers in Africa

BBC Studios in Africa has revealed that its multi-genre channel, BBC UKTV, has attracted record numbers, reaching over 12.9 million people. Viewers have grown by 135 per cent and the channel share has increased by 99 per cent among all individuals since launching on DStv in December 2022.

BBC UKTV features a range of genres scheduled for all ages, from Lifestyle programming, Come Dine With Me South Africa S1 and 10 Years Younger to soaps Eastenders, Doctors and Casualty, entertainment Total Wipeout: Freddie & Paddy Takeover, dramas The Mallorca Files, Call the Midwife and Shakespeare and Hathaway and factual series including Life Below Zero.

Since launching in 2022, audiences have tuned into the daily schedule and Secrets of the Supercars, Come Dine With Me, Bake-Off Crème de la Crème, The Musketeers (pictured) and The Great South African Bake-Off have become the most viewed shows to date.

Pierre Cloete, Commercial Director at BBC Studios in Africa, commented “BBC UKTV has seen incredible growth over the past year, I am so proud that over 12.9 million people have watched our shows. We crafted the channel to match the viewing habits of families in Africa and give more people access to our high-quality shows. With a variety of genres available for all age groups to enjoy, it’s amazing to see how many families are tuning in. We have committed to the future of BBC UKTV and can’t wait for DStv audiences to explore even more of BBC Studios’ award-winning catalogue.”

BBC UKTV (DStv channel 134) is available on DStv Compact, DStv Family, DStv Access and DStv Easy View.