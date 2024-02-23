Live NBA on BBC

The BBC is bringing live TV and digital coverage of the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season to UK audiences.

The new deal will see games broadcast live on the BBC including on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. Five games from the regular season are initially confirmed, with an additional four Playoffs and Finals games from April to June, keeping basketball fans engaged in all the action.

Coverage starts with an Eastern Conference clash on February 23rd on BBC One, as the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Philadelphia 76ers live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Following last season’s Finals that saw the Denver Nuggets clinch their first NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat, anticipation is building to see who will be crowned the 2024 NBA champion.

Alongside live games, the BBC Sport website and app will host highlights from across the season.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director BBC Sport commented: “Last year we brought live, free-to-air NBA games to our audience. This year we now have some of the biggest games of the season, showcasing the NBA’s brightest stars, and fans can also keep across the action on our website and app.”

Bastien Lacheny, NBA Europe and Middle East Vice President, Global Media Distribution, added: “We are excited to bring NBA basketball back to the BBC. Fans in the UK will be able watch live action across BBC platforms as part of our commitment to making NBA games and programming available to our passionate fans on the devices and platforms they use most.”