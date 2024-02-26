Canal+ ups Viu stake

Canal+ Group has increased its stake in Viu, the Asian OTT platform, to 30 per cent, in accordance with the terms of the transaction announced on June 21st 2023.

For the French media group, owned by Vivendi, this increase marks a further step in its plan to make Asia its next growth driver, through its strategic partnership with the PCCW group.

The transaction is part of a $300 million (€276.3m) staged investment, at the end of which the Canal+ group will have an option to increase its stake in Viu to 51 per cent.