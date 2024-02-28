Canal+ ordered to make MultiChoice offer

South Africa’s Takeover Regulations Panel (TRP) has ruled that French media company Canal+, owned by Vivendi, must make a mandatory offer immediately to buy the remaining shares of pay-TV company MultiChoice.

Canal+, the biggest shareholder, offered to buy the rest of the company for €2.5 billion earlier this February. It held a 31.67 per cent stake at the time which rose to 35.01 per cent shortly afterwards, passing a 35 per cent threshold where a mandatory offer is required.