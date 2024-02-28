Advanced Television

Canal+ ordered to make MultiChoice offer

February 28, 2024

South Africa’s Takeover Regulations Panel (TRP) has ruled that French media company Canal+, owned by Vivendi, must make a mandatory offer immediately to buy the remaining shares of pay-TV company MultiChoice.

Canal+, the biggest shareholder, offered to buy the rest of the company for €2.5 billion earlier this February. It held a 31.67 per cent stake at the time which rose to 35.01 per cent shortly afterwards, passing a 35 per cent threshold where a mandatory offer is required.

Its offer of 105 rand (€5.06) per share was rejected by the board of MultiChoice on the grounds that it undervalued the group.

“The panel rules that Canal+ must take immediate action to comply with the requirements of the (Companies) Act and the regulations by making a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders of MultiChoice,” the Takeover Regulations Panel (TRP) said in its ruling.

The TRP rejected Canal+’s argument that it was not required to make a mandatory offer as MultiChoice’s memorandum of incorporation restricts foreign companies from holding more than 20 per cent of the broadcaster’s voting rights.

Related posts:

  1. MultiChoice rejects Canal+ offer
  2. Canal+ increases MultiChoice stake
  3. Canal+ ups stake in MultiChoice again
  4. Canal+ owns 12% of Multichoice
  5. Canal+ acquires 6.5% Multichoice stake

Categories: Articles, Business, M&A

Tags: , ,