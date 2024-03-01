Netherlands: Apple TV+ on Ziggo

Ziggo is offering now offering the Apple TV+ streaming service directly to its customers in the Netherlands via the Mediabox Next and Next Mini set-top boxes.

Apple TV+ is home to a library of movies and series including Masters of The Air, Monarch, Silo, Hijack, The Morning Show, Foundation and the Oscar nominated Killers of the Flower Moon (pictured) from director Martin Scorsese. With a subscription to Apple TV+, Ziggo customers can access its full library of content directly via the app on the TV and Streaming-platform on their Mediabox Next and Next Mini.

Robin Kroes, Executive Director Consumer Markets, commented: “Our TV & Streaming-platform provides customers with the best entertainment from their favourite streaming services and channels. With Apple TV+ now available via Ziggo, our customers can enjoy even more unmissable shows and movies all in one place.”