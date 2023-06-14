SkyShowtime now on Ziggo

Multiplay telco Ziggo and SkyShowtime have agreed a wide-ranging distribution deal that will bring SkyShowtime to millions of additional households in the Netherlands. The deal represents SkyShowtime’s first Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) relationship in the Dutch market, with Ziggo launching the SkyShowtime app on its platform immediately.

Ziggo customers can subscribe to SkyShowtime directly via Ziggo and start watching on the Mediabox Next and Next Mini. With the Voice Control-function on the remote, customers can easily find all content available on the SkyShowtime app. Searching for movies, series or actors is also possible directly from the main menu or while watching live TV.

“Introducing SkyShowtime is an important step in bringing together all big streaming services for Ziggo customers,” commented Robin Kroes, Executive Director of Consumer Markets at VodafoneZiggo. “Customers can quickly find and easily watch all their favorite titles in the best quality on our platform. This way, customers can enjoy a distinguishing entertainment-experience at Ziggo.”

“SkyShowtime is excited to build this new partnership with Ziggo, which marks our first MVPD deal in the Netherlands,” added Monty Sarhan, SkyShowtime CEO. “As a streaming service created specifically for Europe, SkyShowtime is committed to working with distributors to serve subscribers. We are excited to work with the Ziggo team to bring our incredible line up of exclusive entertainment to their customers — all at an amazing price.”

Ziggo customers can subscribe to SkyShowtime and enjoy new and exclusive films and series—including the latest theatrical releases from Universal and Paramount and leading global series.

“The Netherlands is a very important market for SkyShowtime and Ziggo is a key partner,” stated Henriette Skov, SkyShowtime Regional General Manager for Northern Europe. “Working with them, we have created an integrated and seamless entertainment experience that their subscribers will enjoy.”

Customers can get their SkyShowtime subscription directly through Ziggo meaning their subscription fee is billed via one single invoice. Customers can keep track of their streaming service subscriptions and turn them on and off via My Ziggo, which is useful for customers now that they combine more and more different streaming services. SkyShowtime is priced at €6.99 per month.