FC Barcelona to launch Barça One OTT

The Barcelona football team is set to launch its new OTT service, Barça One, over the next weeks as both a FAST service and as an ad-free paid option, filling the gap following the closure of the linear Barça TV channel in summer 2023.



Barça One will be available globally and offer over 1,500 hours of in-house content with live programmes, press conferences and original content, as well as archive content including past matches and historic content from the team. The first original content will be a documentary about the young Uruguyan defender Ronald Araujo.



The channel will be a fast TV service with advertising abd will have a pay option which will be also free for Barcelona team’s subscribers



The streaming service now fills the gap following the closure last year of the linear channel Barça TV that could not afford to lose €14 million a year.