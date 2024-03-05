Fox signs deal for Prime Video’s The 1% Club

Prime Video has announced that stand-up comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt has been named the host of The 1% Club. The series based on the hit international format, produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions and Magnum Media, will premiere on Prime Video in the US and Canada. The 1% Club will also have an exclusive telecast on Fox in the US, which will broadcast each episode eight days after its debut on Prime Video.

The 1% Club, created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach at Magnum Media and distributed by BBC Studios, has had major ratings success in Europe. Following the original top UK series produced for ITV, The 1% Club has had a strong global rise, launching internationally in the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, France, Israel, Spain and Turkey, with Mexico and Greece set to come.

“Patton exudes all attributes of an iconic host, and we are thrilled he has joined us for the first ever game show on Prime Video,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD Originals, unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Patton’s distinct combination of warmth and wit made him the ideal person to bring this addictive format to life for North American Prime Video customers and Fox’s linear audience. In addition to our creative passion for the series, The 1% Club marks a strategic business growth opportunity, expanding our ad-friendly content portfolio and allowing us to explore unique dual premiere strategies. Thanks to Fox, BBC Studios, Patton, Andy, and Dean for being such great partners as we break new ground.”

“As a proud member of the 90%, it’s a privilege to host this show,” said Oswalt.

“FOX Entertainment is excited to partner with innovative companies and pedigree talent to deliver premium content like The 1% Club,” added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “By teaming up with Amazon, we effectively showcase the complementary value of linear and streaming audiences through this differentiated launch strategy.”