France: M6 scores World Cup 2026 TV rights

M6 group is reported to have outbid TF1 in acquiring the free-to-air rights in France to the 2026 football World Cup which will take place in Mexico, USA and Canada, This would represent a significant evolution for Nicolas de Tavernost’s group which hasn’t broadcast any World Cup football match since 2006.

According to reports, M6 has won the FIFA call for bids, paying more than the €130 million that the rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar cost.

In 2022, TF1 broadcast the 28 best matches of the football tournament out of a total of 64 matches in France, generating seven of the country’s best audiences of the year. The World Cup was also retransmitted on pay-TV channel beIN Sports.

TF1 still holds the exclusive rights for the French football national team until 2028, and will be able to broadcast Les Bleus matches throughout various competitions. Regarding the 2026 World Cup, co-licence deals are still possible.