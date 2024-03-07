Bedrock to launch M6+ platform in France

Bedrock, the European streaming tech company, has announced the upcoming release of M6+ in France, a new AVoD platform from Groupe M6.

Powered by Bedrock’s technology, M6+ aims to reshape the French entertainment landscape by transforming the way audiences engage with M6 content through more immersive features, more engaging TV experiences, and dozens of devices for free.

Bedrock will deliver new features and innovations enabling end-users to enjoy video and audio content in an AVoD model across all platforms.

“Our ambition with M6+ is to offer a streaming platform made for the modern television viewer. We wanted a more immersive platform, more engaging and obviously very accessible. Thanks to Bedrock’s scale and know-how across Europe, we will deploy our brand-new streaming service in just a few months, ready for Euro 2024,” said Henri de Fontaines, M6 Member of the Executive Board in charge of Strategy, Streaming and Distribution.

“M6 is amplifying its streaming leadership in France with an AVoD model available for free across all devices. Bedrock has strong experience with hyper-distribution supporting 60+ devices, turbocharged advertising monetisation, and massive scale welcoming millions of users every day on our platform. We are super proud to support M6’s digital acceleration strategy,” added Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock.