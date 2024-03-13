Data: UK regions with fastest and slowest broadband
March 13, 2024
As a nation, the UK is well connected. However, that doesn’t mean it is without internet connectivity complaints. A study from the Independent Advisor Broadband looked at were the best internet connections are in 2024.
Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Writer at Independent Advisor Broadband, commented: “In an age where a reliable and secure internet connection is vital for those who work from home, stream video content or game in their downtime, it’s important to remember that your internet connection will vary greatly depending on where you live and which broadband provider you’ve partnered with. That’s why we have delved into the data to reveal the best-connected UK areas as well as the broadband providers the UK are most and least happy with.”
The UK region with the fastest internet connection:
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Average Wifi Download Speed (Mbps)
|
1
|
Kingston upon Hull
|
275.06
|
2
|
Southampton
|
211.19
|
3
|
Doncaster
|
147.44
|
4
|
Derby
|
142.13
|
5
|
Coventry
|
141.66
|
6
|
Salford
|
141.27
|
7
|
Plymouth
|
140.2
|
8
|
Stockport
|
139.05
|
9
|
Dundee
|
138.98
|
10
|
Belfast
|
138.61
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Average Wifi Download Speed (Mbps)
|
1
|
Milton Keynes
|
73.16
|
2
|
Aberdeen
|
93.46
|
3
|
Wrexham
|
94.31
|
4
|
Newcastle upon Tyne
|
96.66
|
5
|
Glasgow
|
99.82
|
6
|
Sheffield
|
100.13
|
7
|
Stoke-on-Trent
|
101.94
|
8
|
Swansea
|
106.25
|
9
|
London
|
109.06
|
10
|
Manchester
|
113.39