Data: UK regions with fastest and slowest broadband

March 13, 2024

As a nation, the UK is well connected. However, that doesn’t mean it is without internet connectivity complaints. A study from the Independent Advisor Broadband looked at were the best internet connections are in 2024.

Gemma Ryles, Home Tech Writer at Independent Advisor Broadband, commented: “In an age where a reliable and secure internet connection is vital for those who work from home, stream video content or game in their downtime, it’s important to remember that your internet connection will vary greatly depending on where you live and which broadband provider you’ve partnered with. That’s why we have delved into the data to reveal the best-connected UK areas as well as the broadband providers the UK are most and least happy with.”

The UK region with the fastest internet connection:

Rank

Region

Average Wifi Download Speed (Mbps)

1

Kingston upon Hull

275.06

2

Southampton

211.19

3

Doncaster

147.44

4

Derby

142.13

5

Coventry

141.66

6

Salford

141.27

7

Plymouth

140.2

8

Stockport

139.05

9

Dundee

138.98

10

Belfast

138.61
Kingston Upon Hull, despite having a limited choice of broadband providers, has the average fastest download speed in the UK. The city’s primary provider is KCOM, and perhaps due to this, the average download speed is just over 275 Mbps.In second place is Southampton. In 2024, the city has an average download speed of just over 211 Mbps. Doncaster has the third fastest broadband speed in the UK, with an average download speed of around 147.44 Mbps.
The UK regions with the slowest internet speed in the UK:

Rank

Region

Average Wifi Download Speed (Mbps)

1

Milton Keynes

73.16

2

Aberdeen

93.46

3

Wrexham

94.31

4

Newcastle upon Tyne

96.66

5

Glasgow

99.82

6

Sheffield

100.13

7

Stoke-on-Trent

101.94

8

Swansea

106.25

9

London

109.06

10

Manchester
113.39
The residents of Milton Keynes have the slowest broadband speed in the UK on average, having recorded download speeds of 73.16 Mbps as of 2024.
Aberdeen suffers a similar fate, placing second for regions in the UK with the slowest broadband speed. The average download speed for broadband in Aberdeen is 93.46 Mbps. And rounding out the top three areas in the UK with the slowest average broadband speeds, we have Wrexham. As of 2024, the average download speed is just over 94 Mbps.

