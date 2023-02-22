Study: Southampton has fastest UK broadband

Southampton is home to the fastest average broadband speeds in the UK, exceeding 160Mbps on average, according to an internet speed study from Uswitch.com.

The broadband experts analysed broadband speed data in local authorities across the country to find the areas with the quickest connections across the UK.

Local authorities with the fastest broadband speeds

Rank Local authority Region Download speed (Mbps) 1 Southampton South East 166.68Mbps 2 Stockton-on-Tees North East 166.36Mbps 3 Newham London 157.80Mbps 4 Coventry West Midlands 157.65Mbps 5 Peterborough East England 157.51Mbps 6 Barking and Dagenham London 156.60Mbps 7 Middlesborough North East 155.67Mbps 8 Swindon South West 155.38Mbps 9 Slough South East 155.33Mbps 10 Nottingham East Midlands 154.74Mbps

Residents of Southampton are benefiting from the fastest internet speeds in the entire country, with download speeds averaging 166.68Mbps, more than double the UK’s average urban broadband speed (81Mbps). Those in the South East will find the second highest broadband speeds in Slough, at 155.33Mbps, which places ninth.

Stockton-on-Tees has the fastest broadband of any local authority in the North East, and the second highest in the UK. Averaging 166.36Mbps, download speeds in Stockton-on-Tees are just 0.35Mbps slower than Southampton (166.68Mbps). Broadband speeds are also 43 per cent faster than County Durham (115.94Mbps), despite being neighbouring local authorities.

Newham, home to the fastest broadband in London, places third, with download speeds of 157.80Mbps. Speeds in Newham are 15 per cent faster than those in the City of Edinburgh (136.27Mbps) and 28 per cent faster than Cardiff (122.92Mbps). Broadband in Newham is also 43 per cent faster than Westminster, at 110.70Mbps.

Uswitch.com broadband expert, Max Beckett, commented: “As demand for faster internet gets higher, broadband providers have been making efforts to upgrade their speeds across the UK. Gigabit-capable broadband coverage continues to grow, with at least 70 per cent of all UK homes now able to access these faster services. Full fibre coverage also continues to increase, with two-fifths (40 per cent) of homes having access to the service at the end of 2022. Gigabit and full fibre broadband could increase the speed of your connection by up to 100 per cent when upgrading from any other broadband, as they supply some of the fastest speeds available worldwide. Upgrading to these connections can result in a notable decrease in wait time when using the web, and is especially useful if you work from home, or are often streaming or gaming online.

“There are other ways to improve your internet’s speed without changing your plan: moving your router to a more appropriate position, away from obstructions and in the centre of your home, can boost speeds for any devices connected to your wifi. If you have lots of devices unnecessarily connected to your wifi permanently, disconnecting some when they’re not in use could help improve your broadband speed. If your connection is weaker in some parts of your home compared to others, consider investing in a wifi extender to boost connectivity in areas further from your router,” concluded Beckett.

