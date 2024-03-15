Rakuten TV adds multiple new FAST channels

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platforms, has announced the addition of multiple new channels in UK, Spain, Italy, and France, as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

In the UK, the RTV Biography Channel has launched focussing on the real-life stories of fascinating people from history, sports, movies and more. Sharing stories of triumph and struggle, the channel offers an insight into the worlds of some of the most famous people in recent history. Documentary subjects include Robin Williams, Elvis Presley, The Krays, Muhammad Ali, Jennifer Aniston, Megan Markle, Tina Turner, Seve Ballesteros, Dua Lipa and Tom Cruise.

In Spain, Gipsy Kings is a new channel focussing on popular reality show that follows the day-to-day life of four well-known gypsy dynasties: the Salazars, the Fernández Navarro, the Jiménez and the Maya. The show, a Mediaset Group Original, has been a big success in Spain in recent years.

RTV Fantascienza has launched for sci-fi fans in Italy, offering iconic and blockbuster movies from Hollywood and leading European studios.

In France, The Satisfaction Group channels (Les Anges, Les Secrets de Nos Regions, Qui Veut Gagner de Millions?, Les Z’amours and Le Meilleur d’Arthur) have been launched, offering viewers a mixture of factual entertainment including lifestyle, travel, reality and quiz shows.

Expanding their existing partnership with A+E Networks EMEA, Rakuten TV will also launch two new FAST channels in the UK, covering a range of factual entertainment. Deal Masters includes forty ‘new to FAST’ series, following wheeler dealers who use their knowledge and haggling prowess to turn a tidy profit; and History Hunters assembles a quirky crew of some of Britain’s finest historians and beloved celebrities from Tony Robinson, Professor Alice Roberts, Dan Jones, and Al Murray, delving into history in exciting ways you have never seen before.

Rakuten TV’s Chief Content Officer, Marcos Milanez, commented: “We are very pleased to see top global and local providers investing further in FAST and we welcome these partnerships as it supports Rakuten TV’s continuous growth in providing locally relevant content to our audiences. Rakuten TV also remains committed to invest on its portfolio of owned & operated channels. We strongly believe in the success of our latest Single IP channels (Bio; Gypsy Kings), but also, launching the sci-fi channel (Fantascienza) will provide top-notch quality that this fan base of this genre deserves, to which we feel is currently being underserved in the market.”