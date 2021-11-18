Rakuten launches 21 new channels in Spain, Italy, France

Rakuten TV, the European VoD platform, has announced the launch of 21 new channels across Spain, Italy, and France as part of ongoing expansion plans across key territories.

The new additions will offer a variety of entertainment across lifestyle, nature, film, animation, music, and culture. All the channels are either available immediately or set to launch within the coming months.

In Spain, seven new channels have been acquired: Mi Casa, Buen Viaje, Crimen TV, Naturaleza, Pongalo from US streaming entertainment pioneer XUMO, Love Nature, a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels available in over 135 countries and gaming specialist World Poker Tour. These new channels further increase Rakuten TV’s portfolio of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

In Italy, seven new channels will be added to the platform: Shorts, BFC Forbes, Radio Italia Trend, Cuore Ribelle, Italian Fishing TV, Brindiamo! and Filmrise Sci-Fi.

In France, seven new channels – Museum TV, My Zen TV, Universciné, Anime Digital Network (ADN) Wild Side TV and Zylo’s Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel – join Rakuten TV’s French platform.

All channels are available immediately except for World Poker Tour, Motorsport, Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel, which are coming soon.

Rakuten TV linear channels are currently accessible for free on the Rakuten TV app on selected Samsung, LG and Vestel Smart TV devices.