BBC.com, BBC App go global

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, and BBC News have announced the global launch of the new BBC.com and BBC app, transforming the way digital audiences consume BBC’s journalism and storytelling outside of the UK.

Available worldwide, the new website and app boast an updated design and navigation. The new BBC.com and BBC app also allow for a more commercial offering with ad tech enhancements that unlock new opportunities for advertisers.

The BBC app, which replaces the International BBC News app, brings together content from across the BBC, for the first time ever. The app mirrors the refreshed BBC.com experience, offering stories and videos across Business, Innovation, Culture, Travel, Earth and more, alongside News, Sport, and live coverage. The BBC app is available for download in the App Store for Apple users and for Android devices via Google Play.

Tara Maitra, Chief Commercial Officer, BBC Global Media & Streaming, BBC Studios, commented: “We are excited to bring the new website and brand-new BBC app to audiences and partners around the globe, following a successful first introduction to consumers in North America. These new digital products deliver an experience as premium as our news and storytelling and offers us the opportunity for future growth as we remain focused on finding new and innovative ways to make BBC content more easily accessible across the globe.”

Naja Nielsen, Digital Director for BBC News, said: “We know there is huge appetite for impartial BBC News journalism as we report – without an agenda – on the burning issues of our time. Thanks to our independent journalism, the BBC is the world’s most trusted international news media organisation, reaching more than 400 million people each week. As we expand and develop our global digital newsroom, I am thrilled our new global app and website will provide an excellent experience and much better showcase our world-beating journalism.”

Lori Suchcicki, SVP Advertising EMEA, BBC Studios, added: “The new website and app provide a trusted, premium environment for advertisers and represent the BBC’s continued investment in high-quality journalism globally and our commitment to bringing news and insights from the EMEA region to millions of people across the world. We’re excited that our commercial partners will enjoy several enhancements that make it easier for brands to connect with the BBC.com audience, unlocking new partnership capabilities and opportunities for marketers.”

BBC.com and the BBC app are the latest step in the company’s ongoing digital transformation, and is supported by its investment in North America, which includes an expanded newsroom that facilitates deeper analysis and local expertise of the regional stories affecting the world. Recently, the company also launched the BBC News FAST channel in the US.

The development and operation of BBC.com and the BBC app is driven by BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming division, which leverages the power of the BBC to reach audiences worldwide. GM&S is responsible for the distribution and advertising of BBC News globally outside of the UK.