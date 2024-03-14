BBC News launches FAST channel in US

BBC Studios has partnered with AMC Networks to launch a BBC News FAST channel in the US.

The 24-hour live news channel, offering content including BBC News America, Verified Live and BBC Documentaries, is available through Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Plex, Xumo Play, VIZIO WatchFree+ and Sling Freestream.

The BBC News channel will continue to be distributed by traditional pay-TV and virtual MVPD providers including DirecTV, Comcast, Charter, Dish, YouTube TV and Philo.

Tara Maitra, Chief Commercial Officer of Global Media & Streaming at BBC Studios, commented: “This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the US at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever. We’re proud to launch this channel with the support of so many of the leading CTV/FAST platform partners as we continue to expand the footprint of BBC News and bring the BBC’s journalism to wider audiences in the region.”

AMC Networks represents BBC News in the US, handling the company’s distribution and sales through its BBC America joint venture.