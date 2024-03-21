Report: Lack of Full Fibre awareness

A resident engagement initiative undertaken by Complete Technology Group (CTG), Orbit Housing Association and Lightning Fibre has confirmed a lack of consumer knowledge and understanding of Full Fibre.

The ‘Connecting Customers’ initiative drives digital inclusion and aids the rollout of Full Fibre broadband ahead of the forthcoming copper switch-off, particularly among those in housing schemes. Initial findings revealed 51 per cent of those spoken to had little to no understanding of Full Fibre. However, 87 per cent wanted to learn more about Full Fibre and expressed interest in speaking with a Full Fibre broadband provider for more information.

The initiative also corroborates Ofcom’s findings that UK households are unaware of social tariffs and have little knowledge of alternative providers offering faster speeds at lower costs

As part of Connecting Customers, representatives from Orbit’s Better Days programme reached out to customers in Hastings, East Sussex, living in blocks of flats to conduct a wellbeing and digital connectivity check. Interested customers were able to talk to CTG, Orbit’s digital partner, about Full Fibre, what it is, and why the old copper technology will be retired.

“Whilst people are facing incredibly challenging cost-of-living choices, having access to reliable and robust internet access for work, education and access to digital services such as banking and health is essential for our customers,” said Jack Packman, Orbit Regional Place Manager South. “This collaboration helps to raise awareness of the availability, reliability and affordability of Full Fibre and digital connectivity, and deliver social value for our communities.”

Chris McLain, CEO of Complete Technology Group, commented: “There are two key issues for connecting residents living in blocks of flats; getting access to Full Fibre; and then raising awareness of what it is and the benefits it brings. So far, there has been strong resident interest. Connecting Customers is highlighting the demand for affordable, reliable Full Fibre broadband, but the current lack of awareness is an issue. Without sufficient take up, it jeopardises the UK’s ability to tackle widespread digital poverty and so we believe the combination of landlord, digital advisor and ISP tackling the problem together, in the right way, can get more people connected – and deliver social value.”

As part of the programme, CTG provides residents with generic information on Full Fibre. If the resident would like further information, they can follow up with providers available in their building, and the resident also has opportunity to receive a voucher towards living costs from CTG, on connection to Full Fibre.

Orbit customers can also benefit from its Better Days programme, which offers free universal services to every customer, designed to support financial inclusion, mental wellbeing, employment and skills and digital support.