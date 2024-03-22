MultiChoice ups prices in Kenya

Kenyan subscribers to MultiChoice’s pay-TV operations DStv and GoTV will be paying more for their viewing from April 1st. The prices rise by varying amounts depending on the tier level.

For example, DStv’s cheapest tier (Lite) will be charged an extra KSh 50 (€0.35) ‘Family’ will pay an extra KSh 150 KSh, ‘Compact’ will pay KSh 200, Compact+ KSh 300 and Premium will be charged an extra KSh 600.

These new fees are Lite KSh 700, Family KSh 2,000, Compact KSh 3,700, Compact+ KSh 6,500 and Premium KSh 10,500.

MultiChoice, in its note to subscribers, blamed Kenya’s prevailing economic outlook for the rises.