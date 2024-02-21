MultiChoice’s DStv raising prices

South African pay-TV operator DStv will raise its subscription fees for South Africa-based subscribers on April 1st, and admits they rises are higher than in previous years.

DStv is sweetening the pill a little by saying that clients who take out a 24-month contract will not face any further rises for the length of the contract.

Meanwhile, the cost increases are:

DStv Premium, up 5.7 per cent to Rand 929 (€45.48)

DStv Compact Plus, up 4.5 per cent, to Rand 619

DStv Compact, up 4.5 per cent to Rand 469

DStv Family, up 3.1 per cent to Rand 329

DStv Access, up 7.9 per cent to Rand 139

DStv Easy View, no change at Rand 29

No fee changes will be made to prices for its new DStv Stream OTT streaming packages launched last year.