MultiChoice’s DStv raising prices
February 21, 2024
By Chris Forrester
South African pay-TV operator DStv will raise its subscription fees for South Africa-based subscribers on April 1st, and admits they rises are higher than in previous years.
DStv is sweetening the pill a little by saying that clients who take out a 24-month contract will not face any further rises for the length of the contract.
Meanwhile, the cost increases are:
DStv Premium, up 5.7 per cent to Rand 929 (€45.48)
DStv Compact Plus, up 4.5 per cent, to Rand 619
DStv Compact, up 4.5 per cent to Rand 469
DStv Family, up 3.1 per cent to Rand 329
DStv Access, up 7.9 per cent to Rand 139
DStv Easy View, no change at Rand 29
No fee changes will be made to prices for its new DStv Stream OTT streaming packages launched last year.