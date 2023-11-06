MultiChoice ups subscription prices

MultiChoice has raised subscription rates by 19 per cent for viewers in Nigeria. The rise is put down by local CEO John Ugbe as the cost of business operations and “the current economic challenges in Nigeria,” which include high inflation and a weak Naira.

The price hikes have understandably not gone down well with subscribers. A campaign was immediately started to boycott the company.

A Nigerian consumers operation (ConsumerConnect) stated: “Several concerned consumers of Multichoice’ products and services have urged subscribers to boycott the firm while petitioning the Federal Government, its market regulatory agencies, and the National Assembly to intervene and ‘save Nigerians from this exploitation.’”

Another comment came from Sina Bilesanmi, President of Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), who has also called for a boycott of both DStv and GOtv by subscribers in Nigeria, stressing that the new price hike is exploitative in nature.

Bilesanmi argued that it was the “fourth time” the operators would in effect raise prices in 2023 in Nigeria. He stated: “I cannot believe this is happening at this time. The brand is just exploiting the Nigerian market, all because there’s no alternative yet.”

The new prices for DStv packages are:

Premium: N29,500 (+20%)

Compact+: N19,800 (+19%)

Compact: N12,500 (+19%)

Confam: N7,400 (+19%)

Yanga: N4,200 (+20%)

The new prices for GOtv packages are:

Supa Plus: N12,500 (+19%)

Supa: N7,600 (+19%)

Max: N5,700 (+19%)

Jolli: N3,950 (+19%)

Jinja: N2,700 (+20%)