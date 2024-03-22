Netflix extends Studio Ghibli rights

Netflix, in deal with Goodfellas and GKIDS, has extended global streaming rights (excluding US and Japan) for the catalogue of movies from celebrated Japanese studio Studio Ghibli.

Netflix will be the future home of the Oscar-winning fantasy film The Boy and the Heron (pictured) – Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years – with an announcement of the streaming premiere date to be made later this year.

An additional 22 films – including such classics as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, My Neighbor Totoro and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya, among others – will continue to stream on Netflix around the world.

Netflix subscribers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America can continue to stream these iconic films subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20 languages.