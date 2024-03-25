DISH open to DirecTV merger

Not the first time, merger reports between North America’s two DTH operators have emerged, but a Bloomberg report states that Charlie Ergen’s DISH Network (now part of his EchoStar business) is very open to merging with AT&T’s DirecTV.

Shares of Dish Network rose 6.3 per cent on March 22nd while AT&T stock went up 1.9 per cent.

Both DISG and DirecTV have struggled in holding on to subscribers as viewers move away from conventional pay-TV and onto streaming platforms. The report come a day after investment bank UBS wrote a note outlining the benefits of a merger between Dish and DirecTV.

There is this far no formal comment from either business.