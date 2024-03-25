Netflix reveals anime slate

At AnimeJapan 2024, Netflix took to the AJ Stage to present anime showcase. Anime continues to be a popular genre on Netflix, with at least 100 million households tuning in every year, and this momentum shows no signs of slowing. The event offered a glimpse into the key titles for 2024.

Premiering on April 17th, The Grimm Variations highlights stories packed with horror and suspense. Based on the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, the series features animation by WIT Studio and characters created in the renowned CLAMP’s signature style.

Additionally, the trailer for Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance left fans eagerly anticipating this new entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, while the first glimpse of the final season of BEASTARS puts viewers right in the middle of the friction between varied beasts.

The excitement continued with announcements for T・P BON and Rising Impact. Celebrating the 90th anniversary of Fujiko F. Fujio’s birth, Season 1 of T・P BON will be available May 2nd, starring Akihisa Wakayama and Atsumi Tanezaki. Meanwhile, Rising Impact adapts Nakaba Suzuki’s legendary manga, promising intense golfing action and fierce competition.

The highlight of the event was arguably the announcement of Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, a collaboration that promises to deliver epic martial arts battles and pulse-pounding excitement in June. A collaboration between the anime series Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura both of which are now streaming only on Netflix, will be brought to life in anime.

Anime fans can look forward to a diverse slate from Netflix this year, with titles already streaming, such as Delicious in Dungeon, an adaptation of the hugely popular manga. Additionally Season 3 of From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke will come to Netflix this year; My Oni Girl will be available on May 24th; while the feature-length CGI anime Ultraman: Rising will premiere on June 14th.