QYOU, Toonz Media launch Q Toonz FAST channel

QYOU Media India has collaborated with Toonz Media, the animation creator, producer and distributor, to launch Q Toonz, a FAST animation channel, in India. Currently live, across the Q Play+ app and over 130 smart TV brands, the channel aims to be the ultimate destination for premium animation entertainment.

Q Toonz boasts a content slate of over 2,500 hours of multi-genre animated shows and films. The channel offers nostalgia inducing classics such as The Raccoons,Wolverine and the X-Men, along with the latest animated sensations like GummyBear Show: GummyBear and Friends, Cat and Keet, Zoonicorn, Baby Einstein Classics and Sea Explorers, Pinocchio and Friends, and more

Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India, commented: “Our endeavor at QYOU Media India, has always been to expand the network’s portfolio, thus leading us to collaborate with Toonz Media. The launch of Q Toonz marks a significant stride for us in the Connected TV space. The introduction of our premium animation channel not only aligns with the thriving growth of the FAST category but also strategically strengthens our position as innovators in content curation. We are dedicated to delivering an immersive viewing experience tailored for audiences of all ages.”

P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group, added: “We are excited to partner with QYOU to launch this FAST Channel in India which will be powered by 100 per cent Toonz managed content. By leveraging their reach into various platforms, we are now in an even better position to offer high quality Toonz kids content to viewers in India to start with.”

Toonz Media has also partnered with Warner Bros Discovery, Peacock, Media Corp, SVT, Sky Kids, TIM Vision, RTVE Clan TV, TV Azteca, Amazon, Netflix, Viacom18, Disney and Marvel.