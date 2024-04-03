MásOrange launches in Spain

MásOrange (+O), the new brand arising from the merger between MásMóvil and Orange, has launched with a massive presentation to its 7,000 staff under the slogan ‘Estrenamos Futuro’ (We Launch The Future), promising not to cut jobs and guaranteeing huge investments in FTTH and 5G in the coming years.

The new company will operate in the market retaining its 10 different national brands and five regional brands: Orange, Simyo and Jazztel in Orange case; and MásMóvil, Yoigo, Pepephone, Lyca, Virgin, Llamaya and Lebara in MásMóvil case with its 5 regional operators Euskaltel, R, Telecable, Guuk and Embou.

The new company, with an estimated value of €18.6 billion, has become the leading telco in Spain with 37 million broadband (7.3 million) and mobile customers (30 million) and 2.3 million pay-TV subscribers.

+O will be led by Meinrad Spenger as CEO and Ludovic Pech, current CEO of Orange, as CFO. Jean François Fallacher, CEO of Orange in France, has been appointed as non-executive president while Germán López will be the Operations director.

The board of directors comprises eight members, four from MásMóvil and four from Orange.

The new company is targeting €7.4 billion in revenues in its first year.