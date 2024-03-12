Spain approves Orange, MásMóvil merger

The Spanish Government has approved the merger between Orange and MásMóvil, paving the way for the creation of the new market leader scheduled to be operating by Q4.



The cabinet meeting gave the green light following the EC’s recent approval of the €18.6 billion merger. [With the approval] we will guarantee better services for consumers,” said the minister of Digital Transformation, José Luis Escrivá.



The government’s green light is conditioned on “long term investments” that both Orange and MásMóvil have committed to make.



Luis Escrivá stated that the merger will give rise to the first giant operator in the country with over 30 million mobile customers, over 7 million broadband customers and over 2 million pay-TV subscribers.