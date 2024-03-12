Advanced Television

Spain approves Orange, MásMóvil merger

March 12, 2024

From David Del Valle in Madrid

The Spanish Government has approved the merger between Orange and MásMóvil, paving the way for the creation of the new market leader scheduled to be operating by Q4. The cabinet meeting gave the green light following the EC’s recent approval of the €18.6 billion merger. [With the approval] we will guarantee better services for consumers,” said the minister of Digital Transformation, José Luis Escrivá. The government’s green light is conditioned on “long term investments” that both Orange and MásMóvil have committed to make. Luis Escrivá stated that the merger will give rise to the first giant operator in the country with over 30 million mobile customers, over 7 million broadband customers and over 2 million pay-TV subscribers.

Related posts:

  1. Orange: ‘MásMóvil merger should be condition-free’
  2. EC poised for major probe of Orange, MásMóvil merger
  3. Digi paves the way for Orange, MásMóvil merger
  4. EC defers Orange/MásMóvil merger decision
  5. EC warns on Orange, MásMóvil merger

Categories: Articles, Business, M&A, Telco

Tags: , ,