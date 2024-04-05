Barb appoints Cheeseman as Finance Director

Barb, the industry’s standard for measuring what people watch, has appointed Sara Cheeseman as Finance Director.

Working alongside Justin Sampson, Chief Executive, she will be responsible for leading the company’s financial strategy and operations through annual budgeting and ongoing financial monitoring, as well as financial performance reporting to the board of directors. Working closely with newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Caroline Baxter, Cheeseman will help manage procurement to ensure continued delivery of Barb’s audience-measurement services and its data-protection obligations. She will also oversee all audit and internal-control operations, including the auditing of contractors and licensees.

Previously, Cheeseman worked at RSMB as Director of Finance and HR, where she managed the financial and human resources functions of the company. Prior to RSMB, she worked at TNS Research International where she held senior finance positions in the UK and Group Office. She also worked as an Audit Manager at Arthur Andersen.

Cheeseman takes over the reins from Barb’s long-standing Finance Director, Nigel McLachlan, who is retiring.

Justin Sampson, Chief Executive at Barb, said: “It’s been a bit nerve-wracking knowing that one day Barb would have to find a replacement for Nigel. For 25 years, his commercial acumen and unflappable wisdom has allowed Barb to keep a firm, but gentle, hand on the many aspects of corporate governance needed to deliver the industry’s standard for understanding what people watch. He retires with the tremendous gratitude of Barb’s directors. I’m delighted Sara has agreed to join the team as we continue to adapt and evolve our industry’s audience-measurement services. She’s a great addition to our leadership team as we continue to navigate our way forward.”

Cheeseman added: “I am passionate about research and its impact on society and I’m looking forward to working with the talented Barb team and its partners. Barb is bringing the next iteration of TV viewing measurement to our industry, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to its continued evolution and success.”