Euroconsult, SpaceTec Partners form Novaspace

Space consulting players, Euroconsult and SpaceTec Partners, are merging to create Novaspace, which will serve as a specialist in professional services dedicated to the space industry.

Euroconsult has a 40-year legacy in consulting, market intelligence and executive summits; and SpaceTec Partners brings two decades of experience in management consulting, including strategy, innovation advisory and market development.

Novaspace says it will provide “comprehensive, integrated service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the global space sector, offering strategic and technical perspectives for decision-makers in both private and public entities”.

With ten strategically located offices and a team of 130 professionals representing 25 countries, Novaspace possesses the capability to meet local requirements and support stakeholders across the global space industry. The combined Novaspace remains privately owned and fully independent.

“This merger marks a significant milestone in our journey. By combining Euroconsult’s strategic vision with SpaceTec Partners’ management consulting heritage, we have a unique value proposition for the space sector,” said Pacôme Révillon, CEO of Euroconsult and now CEO of Novaspace.

Rainer Horn, Carla Filotico, and Thomas Tanghe, Partners and Managing Directors of SpaceTec Partners and now of Novaspace, added: “Joining forces with Euroconsult opens new horizons for us. Together, we are set to offer unparalleled value to our clients, merging strategic consulting with technical acumen and embracing innovative tools for stakeholder engagement, ensuring a comprehensive and forward-thinking approach.”