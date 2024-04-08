France: M6+ launches on May 15th
April 8, 2024
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
M6 Group’s new free streaming platform, M6+, will launch in France on May 15th. The date was announced by outgoing M6 CEO, Nicolas Tavernost, at an advertising conference in Paris. Tavernost will be stepping down from his role on April 23rd.
M6+ will succeed the 6play offering and is set to accelerate M6’s focus on streaming, akin to TF1 with its TF1+ platform.
M6+ seeks to increase 6play’s current €70 million revenues to around €200 million, and 20 per cent of the group global turnover in 2028. The new service has been given ambitious financial backing with an additional €40 million in 2024 rising up to €100 million in 2028.
M6 has also reported a record-breaking month for 6play in March, with the service reaching 23.1 million unique users, up 25 per cent over nine years, and 2.1 million daily users. Viewing hours have grown 41 per cent over the last 12 months. A third of the viewers are aged under 35 years old, and two users out of three are under 50, making 6play “the younger platform of the market,” M6 stated.