France: M6+ launches on May 15th

M6 Group’s new free streaming platform, M6+, will launch in France on May 15th. The date was announced by outgoing M6 CEO, Nicolas Tavernost, at an advertising conference in Paris. Tavernost will be stepping down from his role on April 23rd.

M6+ will succeed the 6play offering and is set to accelerate M6’s focus on streaming, akin to TF1 with its TF1+ platform.

M6+ seeks to increase 6play’s current €70 million revenues to around €200 million, and 20 per cent of the group global turnover in 2028. The new service has been given ambitious financial backing with an additional €40 million in 2024 rising up to €100 million in 2028.