Hines, Jarboe launch Happy Accidents studio

Former network and studio head Holly A Hines and Eric Jarboe, former COO of the Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), have launched their new LA-based film and TV studio Happy Accidents.

Happy Accidents will specialise in the production and distribution of films, scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and formats. The studio will work with international partners to develop, finance, and produce original content, and will distribute owned and third-party content globally.

Hines is the executive producer of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, which was the third most streamed original series in 2023, and the top-performing series during the January to June 2023 period, with nearly 1 billion hours watched. Hines was behind the first US/Australian co-production Please Like Me which was nominated for an International Emmy, as well as Fortitude for Pivot (US) and Sky (UK). Previously she has served as the Head of Network Development for Spotify Studios and after former stints at Pivot and Fremantle North America. Hines has produced the likes of NBC’s The Office, ABC’s Ugly Betty, and Showtime’s Tudors.

During his tenure as COO of MPCA, Founder and Co-CEO Jarboe produced over 130 films and 125 episodes of scripted television. He has negotiated agreements for A-list talent, intellectual property rights, and distribution deals with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Sony, Fox, Paramount, Lionsgate, Amazon, CBC, Super Channel, Bell and Corus. His production credits include Netflix’s first original Christmas films and Mariah Carey and Courtney Cox’s directorial debuts, and he has developed projects with ITV, The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, Peacock, Amazon/Freevee, GAC and Sony Television.

As Co-CEOs of the studio, Jarboe and Hines will manage all creative and financial aspects of Happy Accidents and its production of high-end films and series.

Hines commented: “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Eric to launch our new studio, Happy Accidents. Happy Accidents is our vision of a 21st Century Studio and celebrates the confluence of rich talent, extensive expertise, and pervasive reach in the increasingly global marketplace.”

Jarboe added: “Producers in this era of content have the potential to shape the narrative landscape for years to come and Happy Accidents signifies a strategic convergence of experience, vision, and passion from all corners of the entertainment industry. Holly and I are focused on global collaboration, partnerships, innovative financing models, and the highest-quality production standards. I couldn’t imagine a more formidable partnership.”

Happy Accidents assembles a sales team of industry veterans in Sarah Coursey and Tyler Massey. Former Eyeworks Distribution and IM Global developer Massey brings his experience in international distribution, co-productions, and the development of scripted and unscripted series and films to his role as SVP of Global Content. Coursey joins as SVP of International Content. Formerly Coursey was the SVP of GRB Studios, where she oversaw global co-productions, sales and acquisitions, and Head of Sales and Co-Productions, North Americas for Zee Studios, managing 210,000 hours of series, 3,500 feature films and a robust formats catalogue.