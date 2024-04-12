Viasat opens London HQ

Satellite communications specialist Viasat has officially opened its International Business Headquarters in London. As part of Viasat’s focus to streamline operations and drive synergies to better serve its global mobility and government customer base, the company says it has reached another important integration milestone.

Viasat acquired UK-based Inmarsat in 2023 and the London office will be the home for the company’s integrated teams with a strong focus on technology innovation and scaling execution to support its UK and global customers across maritime, aviation and government. The office is also the home to Viasat’s UK Network Operations Centre and Satellite Control Centre, which will provide satellite, network, and cybersecurity capabilities to customers in the UK and around the world.

The occasion gave Viasat the opportunity to showcase its Innovation Centre of Excellence, which will see the company collaborating with partners on technologies to drive the deployment of IoT solutions and direct-to-device services.

Viasat President Guru Gowrappen said the combination of the companies created “an unrivalled ecosystem of partners” with Viasat intending to become the “undisputed leader in global connectivity”. One focus of the Innovation Centre of Excellence would be direct-to-device services.

Minister for Space, Andrew Griffith said: “Viasat locating here in the UK is a testament to our country’s growing reputation as a global space hub where innovation can thrive and businesses flourish. As satellite communications become increasingly central to our modern world, Viasat’s new Centre will play a pivotal role in expanding connectivity, whilst also providing high quality careers and economic growth.”

Jason Smith, President of Global Operations at Viasat and leader of the London office, said: “The official opening of our International Business Headquarters is an important moment for the company and underlines our commitment to the UK Innovation and scalable execution is key to driving growth in the satellite communications industry and this is one of our core missions. The Innovation Lab we are exhibiting today demonstrates what this commitment means in practical terms. It fosters a partnership ecosystem environment where Viasat can collaborate on technology innovation to drive market discovery and commercial opportunities in areas such as IoT direct-to-device.”