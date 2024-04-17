Taylor vs Serrano 2 on Netflix

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have announced that, after two years, Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will step back into the boxing ring for a rematch against unified featherweight champion Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs).

Taylor vs Serrano 2 will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on July 20th from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The fight will be the co-main event to the recently announced heavyweight match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson as part of Netflix and MVP’s first-ever partnership.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Taylor. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different. I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as Undisputed World Champion in Dallas on Saturday, July 20th.”

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” added Serrano. “While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for if that’s what Katie wanted. I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do. I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges. I am honored to share this iconic MVP card in the biggest stadium, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Thank you Nakisa, Jake, Mike and Netflix for making this happen. And to all the young girls and women watching, I want you to know that anything is possible. Keep dreaming, keep working hard, and never let anyone tell you otherwise. It took me 15 years of blood, sweat and tears to get here, but it’s all worth it because I’m living my dreams.”

“When we announced Paul vs Tyson, we stated that this would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven that they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female and it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event. Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again. Bringing attention to women’s boxing has always been a priority for MVP and we are thrilled to give the world’s most-anticipated women’s boxing fight ever a crowning moment on Netflix. Thank you to Matchroom and DAZN for working with MVP and Netflix to make this historic fight come to fruition.”

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” commented Tyson. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20th can’t get here soon enough.”

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano captivated the sports world during their first fight two years ago, and fans have been clamoring to see them in the ring together again ever since,” added Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “We are thrilled to partner with MVP to bring this epic rematch to Netflix subscribers all over the world on Saturday, July 20th, in what will be an unforgettable night alongside Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.”