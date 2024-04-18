BBC Nordic celebrates first year with record growth

BBC Studios has announced that its enhanced linear channel, BBC Nordic, has achieved 1 per cent audience share and grown its ratings by 86 per cent over the past six months following its launch on April 17th 2023.

BBC Nordic, which has been the number one channel in its competitive set three months in a row this past year, brings together factual, lifestyle and feel-good entertainment series from the BBC for Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic viewers. The channel features a range of programming, from Natural History series including Planet Earth III and Mammals, inspiring documentaries such as Louis Theroux Interviews, Lifestyle shows such as Great Pottery Throwdown, to family-fun entertainment including quiz shows, Bridge of Lies and Pointless and comedic panel show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Since launching in 2023, replacing BBC Brit and BBC Earth, audiences have tuned into the daily schedule and QI, Pointless, Antiques Roadshow, Michael McIntyres Big Show and World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys have become the most popular shows to date.

In May 2024, audiences can look forward to travel series Where The Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle, a new season of Antiques Roadshow and Pointless plus, and a new documentary celebrating the singing career of Agatha Fältskog in Agnetha – Abba & After.

The dedicated on-demand service BBC Nordic+ has allowed audiences to delve deeper into the BBC content from the BBC Nordic channel and discover on-demand exclusives. Audience favourites since launch include QI, Eastenders, Planet Earth III, Life Below Zero and The Great British Sewing Bee (pictured). Shows coming up on BBC Nordic+ include documentaries, Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed the World, Gods of Tennis, Becoming Frida Kahlo, Attenborough at 90 and Click For Murder plus more episodes of Eastenders.

Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios, Arran Tindall, commented: “When we launched BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ last year our goal was to broaden our content offering and give more audiences across the Nordics access to the very best BBC shows anytime. The rapid growth we have seen since October correlates with our new programming strategy and is a testament to the high-quality, broad content we have on offer. From the BBC’s breath-taking natural history landmarks to the very best British entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy anytime. With impressive growth and an audience share of 1% in the past 6 months, I’m confident in the future and can’t wait to see what the next year will bring.”