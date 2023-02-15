BBC Studios launching Nordic+ streaming service

BBC Studios will launch BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+, an enhanced linear channel and dedicated on-demand service for Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic viewers from April 17th.

Linear channel BBC Nordic brings together the best content from BBC Brit and BBC Earth and will replace them in the current channel mix. BBC Nordic+, a new on-demand service, will enable viewers to delve deeper into the BBC content they enjoy from the linear channel and discover new titles.

Among the programmes that will be available on BBC Nordic at launch is the latest series from the multi-award winning documentary maker Louis Theroux – Louis Theroux Interviews – which sees him get up close and personal with the UK’s biggest stars such as singer Rita Ora and actress Dame Judi Dench in the way only he can. Additionally Serengeti III will transport viewers to the heart of Tanzania, and will be joined by popular competition shows The Great British Bake Off and The Great Pottery Throwdown. Viewers of BBC Nordic can also look forward to new episodes of popular entertainment series coming to the channel in the following months – Live at the Apollo, The Graham Norton Show, QI (pictured), Pointless and The Weakest Link.

New content has been curated for BBC Nordic+ around topics such as arts and culture, travel, history, documentaries and music. In April this will include pioneering documentary series from Public Enemy frontman Chuck D – Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World. In the new 4-part series Chuck D leads a cast of Hip Hop icons from Ice-T to Run DMC to Eminem to tell the definitive story of how hip hop emerged from the ashes of the Bronx in the 70s to become a global force for change today.

“We at BBC Studios want to show audiences in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland that we care about what you love to watch. We have delved into Norwegian/Swedish/Danish/Finnish/Icelandic viewing habits and handpicked shows that we know our audiences love with exciting new additions in the entertainment and lifestyle space, broadening our content mix and the opportunity to appeal to a wider and diverse audience. The introduction of BBC Nordic+ will also mean that viewers have one BBC branded destination both on their television and on-demand” commented Arran Tindall, Senior Vice President Key Markets at BBC Studios