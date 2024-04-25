Spain: Movistar Plus+ partners with WSC Sports

WSC Sports has signed a multi-year agreement with Spain’s Movistar Plus+ who will employ its AI-driven technology.

The audiovisual entertainment offering of the Telefónica Group, Movistar Plus+ will utilise WSC Sports’ platform to create real-time short-form video for a host of its sports rights including LaLiga and LaLiga 2, UEFA’s Champions League, Europa and Conference League competitions, domestic and international basketball – Liga ACB, EuroLeague, and the NBA – plus ATP Tour tennis and golf’s major championships.

The partnership will modernise the content delivery process across Movistar’s linear, web, and social channels, as well as Movistar Plus+, the brand’s OTT platform that launched in August 2023.

“Movistar Plus+ is the undoubted home of premium sports coverage in Spain with the depth and quality of content that WSC Sports’ platform was designed to complement and amplify. We are excited to start supercharging Movistar’s video production and distribution across all its key channels, bringing sports fans in Spain more content than ever before,” said WSC Sports Chief Business Development Officer and Co-Founder, Aviv Arnon.

“WSC is a perfect partner to grow on our platform and differentiate ourselves from the rest of the market. Thanks to this new alliance, we will offer much more advanced, fast, and innovative sports content to all our fans. With WSC, we are going to take our sports coverage to the next level,” added Enric Rojas, Sport Director of Movistar Plus+.